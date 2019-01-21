Mary Frances Williams, 93, of Laurel passed away on Jan. 21, 2019.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Thursday Jan. 24, at 9:30 a.m. with a graveside service to follow at Sunset Gardens Cemetery at 11. Rev. Don Kay will officiate.
She was a charter member of Salem Heights Baptist Church and loved to work in her yard.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clifton Williams; parents John and Neoma Regions Usry; brother Earl Usry; and sisters Ima McMillian and Myrt Ellis.
She is survived by her daughters Peggy (Don) Hurst of Ellisville and Nancy (Thomas) Sills of Carthage; one sister, Ray Fleming of Philadelphia, Miss.; four grandchildren, Kevin Harris (Ashley), Stacy Harris, Catherine Harris and Laurie Carmical; and three great-grandchildren, Lexi Harris, Chance Harris and Quinton Harris.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Harris, Stacy Harris, Ron Swindall, Scott Parish, Kenny Sills and Johnny Wall.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gideons.
To view and sign the online guestbook, go to www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.