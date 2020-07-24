Mary Francis Barnes, 92, of Taylorsville died on July 13, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. Graveside services will be Saturday, July 25, at 11 a.m. at Old Palestine Baptist Church in Taylorsville. Young's Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
