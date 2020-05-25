Mary Helen Cox of Crystal Springs went to her heavenly home on May 23, 2020 at 8:10 p.m. at Franklin County Memorial Hospital.
Mary was born on Aug. 6, 1952 to Webb and Mae Tucker Cox. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Crystal Springs.
She was preceded in death by her parents Webb and Mae Cox; and two brothers, Wayne and Randy Cox of Crystal Springs.
She is survived by her sister in-law Janice Inabnet; aunt Ann Bush; Linda Tucker of Laurel; two nephews, Jerry and Terry Inabnet; three great-nephews; two great-nieces; one great-great-niece; special friends Liz Young, Debbie Earls and Shirley Wilson; and a host of cousins.
A graveside service will be at Sharon Cemetery on Tuesday, May 26, at 10 a.m. Dr. Stan Weatherford will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Bush, Jerry Inabnet Jr., Terry Inabnet, Ty Inabnet, Shon Hope and Ricky Barnes.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.