Mary J. Cagle of Laurel passed away on Oct. 18, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. She was born on Dec. 3, 1931 in Laurel.
Mrs. Cagle was a homemaker and, up until recently, an active member in her church. One word can describe Mrs. Cagle, Love: Love for the Lord, love for her family and love for her church family. She was a lifelong member of the Laurel Seventh Day Adventist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband John H. Cagle; son Larry J. Cagle; parents John Q. and Emma Warren; sisters Hazel Welborn, Helen Holifield and Johnnie Faye Hannah; and brothers Harold Warren and Marion Warren.
Survivors include son Renny Cagle (Judy) of Laurel; daughter Teresa Bush (Bob) of Laurel; a special daughter-in-law, Colleen Cagle of Laurel; grandchildren Mark Cagle, Jamie Cagle, Carrie Reeves, Tiffanie Cooley, Megan Norris, Laken Merritt, Jacob Cagle, Jenna Cagle and MaKayla Sumrall; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. with pastors Jim Stewart and Shane Hochstetler officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mark Cagle, Trint Cooley, Jason Norris, Rick Merritt, Phillip Wedgeworth and Terry Bush. Honorary pallbearers will be Skyler Reeves and deacons of the Laurel Seventh Day Adventist Church.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
