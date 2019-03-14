Mary Jane Cockrell Riser, 89 of Laurel, passed away on March 12, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
Mary was born Sept. 8, 1929 in Vienna, Va., to Josephine and Charles Cockrell.
She was preceded in death by her husband Morrow Lee Riser of Laurel; and brother Francis Cockrell.
Mary is survived by her sons James Lee Riser of Laurel and Timothy L. Riser; daughter Dana Riser Campbell of Staunton Va.; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters Bessie Cockrell Wertz, Anna Cockrell, Peggy Cockrell Miller and Jessie Cockrell Timmons; five nephews; and three nieces.
No services will be held at this time.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.