Mary Karleen Scott, 82, of Laurel passed away on Nov. 23, 2021.
She was a graduate of Myrick High School. Karleen was a homemaker and a self-employed poultry farmer for Sanderson Farms for 45-plus years. She was a faithful member of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Antioch Community. She was loved by her church community and was the sole provider of the fried okra.
She was preceded in death by her parents David and Annie Speed; her first husband Russell Williams and her second husband of 30 years Ray Scott; her siblings Walter Speed, Betty Speed and Laura Fields; and her son Jason Eugene Williams.
She is survived by her son Ronnie Williams (Leisha Williams) and her daughter Lynn Smith (Malcolm Smith) and Kowana Scott. She is also survived by granddaughters Courtney Herron (David), Chynna Manning (Kinsley), Ryce Fenton (Tyler) and Christian Hadcock; grandsons Cory Williams (Jamie), Jaxon Smith, Katlin Moore (Melissa) and Scott Pegram (Casey); as well as six great-grandchildren with the excitement of one on the way.
Services were at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Friday, Nov. 26, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Myrick Cemetery. Brother David Speed and Brother David Fedels will officiate.
Pallbearers were Wesley Moore, Katlin Moore, Scott Pegram, Dan Ashley, Eddie Dykes and Mitchell Speed.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.