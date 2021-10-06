Mary Katherine “Kitty” Bowling passed away on October 5, 2021. She was born on April 19, 1926 in Amory, MS to the late Elzie Lee and Edna Mize.
Kitty’s life was spent providing for her family by always putting her husband and children first. She had a passion for teaching and taught pre-school for many years at Saint John’s Day School and Indian Springs Baptist Church. She also taught children’s Sunday school classes and for several years cooked and provided food for elderly shut-ins.
She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Laurel, MS and was previously a member of Heritage Heights Baptist Church and Second Avenue Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons Lee Bowling (Judy) Corinth, MS and Alan Bowling (Johanna) Laurel, MS, grandchildren Danielle Fontenot (David) Baton Rouge, LA, John Bowling (Julie) Grand Junction, CO, Al Bowling McMinnville, OR, Amy Boddie (Nathan) Gulfport, MS and Anna Bowling Gulfport, MS, great-grandchildren Reed and Wesley Fontenot, Gage and Genevieve Bowling, and Hazel and Isla Boddie, and sisters Joan Hodges and Martha Flaherty.
In addition to her parents, Elzie Lee and Edna Mize, she was preceded in death by her husband Dale Bowling, sister Jean Schumpert and brothers Tommy and Donald Mize.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 9th at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and the service following at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery. Dr. Randy Turner will officiate.
Pallbearers will be members of the immediate family.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to First Baptist Church of Laurel.
