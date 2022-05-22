Mary Katherine Walters Carr of Ellisville passed away peacefully at Guardian Angels Personal Care Home on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the age of 83.
She was a beautician while putting herself through nursing school. She then became a nurse at Ellisville State School, where she retired.
She was preceded in death by her husband Billy H. Carr Sr.; and her sons Billy H. Carr Jr., Bobby Carr and Gregory Carr.
Survivors include her granddaughter Lindsey Carr Freeman (Shannon); grandsons Christopher Carr, Joshua Carr (Kaci), Adam Carr and Nicholas Carr; great-grandchildren Jackson Flynt, Landon Dennis, Dillon Burnham, Hayden Carr, Kyndall Freeman, Conner Mitchell, Ramona Carr, Easton Carr and Bryson Dungan; great-great-grandson Reed Flynt; her sister Linda Walters; and special friends James Herrington and Dorothy “Dot” Johnston, as well as her beloved family and friends at Guardian Angels.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons Chris Carr, Josh Carr, Adam Carr, Jackson Flynt, Landon Dennis, Dillon Burnham and Hayden Carr.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel in Laurel on Tuesday, May 24, from 5-7 p.m. A funeral service will be on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Memory Chapel in Laurel. Interment will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. John Musgrove will officiate.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit: www.memorychapellaurel.com.
