Funeral services for Mary Kathryn Smith will be at 2 p.m., Monday, April 12, at Saulters-Moore Funeral Home chapel. Interment will follow in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Simpson County.
Mrs. Smith, 89, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 at her home in Laurel with her family at her bedside. Brother Ken Harrison and Brother Gary Bridges will officiate.
Saulters-Moore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Active Pallbearers will be Hunter Sills, Daniel Sills, Jim McWilliams, Chris Harrison, Ricky Denman and James Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Lee Sills, Alex Harrison, Aubrey Denman and Caden Gurley.
Mary Kathryn Smith was born March 1, 1932 in Bassfield to Thomas Cuba Bass and Lena Mae Carraway Bass. Kathryn was a retired inspector in the garment manufacturing industry. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as growing vegetables and fishing. Kathryn was a member of Glade Baptist Church in Laurel.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann Harrison (Ken) and Faye Smith, both of Laurel; son Ray Smith (Vickie) of Paducah, Ky.; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Edward Smith and grandson Kevin Harrison.
Visitation will be Monday from noon until the hour of service at Saulters-Moore Funeral Home.
