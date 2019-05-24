Mary Lee Hill Watkins was born on Nov. 27, 1920, and died on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents Homer and Anita Reeves; her stepmother Lillian Reeves; brothers Webber, Wesley, Charles and Joe; first husband and father of her children Calvin Hill; second husband Tony Watkins; stepson, Charlie Watkins; and grandchildren Calvin “Scooter” and Kelly Sumrall and Kimberly and Jason McGill.
She is survived by her daughters Ann Sumrall and Jan Whitehead and husband Lee; grandchildren Deborah Milner (Kline) and Michael McGill (Terri); great-grandchildren Nathan Sumrall (Laine), Laken James (Wesley), Brett and Kimberly McGill, and Tyler McRee; great-great-grandchildren Jackson, Blaize and Sutton Sumrall; specially loved sister-in-law Doris Reeves; nephew Patrick Reeves; and niece Dianne Wall (Randy).
Known to many as “Cis” or “Aunt Cissie,” Mrs. Watkins was a lifelong resident of Jones County. Most of her adult life was spent in Sharon, where she was a member of First Baptist Church, Sharon and an active participant in the community. After moving to an assisted-living facility, she remained in touch with her church and community through frequent visits from beloved family and friends.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Memory Chapel, with the service to follow at 11 with Brother Matt Olson officiating. Interment will be in First Baptist Church, Sharon cemetery following the service.
Pallbearers will be David Adams, Terrell Yarbrough, Howard Sims, Ricky Adams, Patrick Reeves and Barry Ulmer. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Brewer and Jason Rawls.
While we mourn her passage, we will also celebrate the 98 wonderful years she was here with us, for we know that “… weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning,” Psalm 30:5, the family wrote.
