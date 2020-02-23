Mary Lee Jones, 96, of Heidelberg died at Wayne General Hospital on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Union Baptist Church in Heidelberg followed by burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Kirk Keller will officiate. Visitation will be noon-1 p.m. at the church before the service. Bay Springs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
