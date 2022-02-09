Mary Lillian Parker O'Rourke, 95, of Metairie, La., passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
She is the daughter of the late Luther E. Parker and Zella A. Blakeney. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years Robert E. O'Rourke; and her siblings James H. Parker, Robert E. Parker, J.C. Parker, Johnnie Parker, Cecil C. Parker,and Mildred K. McDaniel.
Mary is survived by her children Paul B. O'Rourke, Dr. Dorcas P. O'Rourke and Timothy P. O'Rourke (Pia).
Mary was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of New Orleans. She was a beloved public school bus driver for the Jefferson Parish School system for numerous years. Mary was active in The Pontchartrain Gardens Civic Association and was an elected member of the Jefferson Parish Democratic Executive Committee. She was the recipient of the 1998 Patty Strong Award, recognizing her significant contributions to furthering the cause of women in public life.
The evening wake will be on Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 6-9 pm at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Metairie. The family requests that visitors wear masks.
A Graveside Service will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Clear Creek Cemetery in Smith County. Memory Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of her graveside service.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
