Mary Lillian Wood, 72, of Laurel passed away on Jan. 17, 2020.
She retired from Wayne Farms and will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and sister.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Monday, Jan. 20, from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service will be at Memory Chapel on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Rev. Lewis Husband and Rev. Joseph Miller will officiate. Interment will be in Erata Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband William Burl Hinton; daughter Misty Wood; parents James and Bertha Miller; and siblings Jamie Husband, Jerry Miller, Lou Boykin, Lawson Miller, Carl Ray Miller, William Miller and Luther Miller.
She is survived by her son Billy Hinton (Kelly); daughter Alice Hirdes (Henry); grandchildren Amber Aguirre (Leon), Sarah Pruitt (Bobby), Katelyn Ekes (Cameron) and Brandon Hinton; one brother, Billy Joe Miller; one special niece, Barbara Hardin (Jon); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Hinton, Leon Ishee, ER Husband, Cameron Ekes, Bobby Pruitt and John Hardin. Honorary pallbearer will be Leon Aguirre.
