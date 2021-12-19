Mary Linda Boulton Lasley, born in Jasper County on May 11, 1943, passed away in Laurel on Dec. 17, 2021 at the age of 78.
Mary Linda served as a state of Mississippi employee for her entire professional life, working as an educator in her early years, then retiring as a manager with the Laurel WIN Job Center. She devoted her life to public service by providing job placement for hundreds of people in her community. Even in retirement, she was often recognized in public by those she impacted throughout her career. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church, spending many Sundays with her beloved friends and community in the Senior Adult Ladies Sunday School class.
She was survived by her son Chad Bassett (Carla) of Louin and Ashley Clark (Brian) of Laurel. She was known and loved as “Branny” and blessed with five grandchildren, Chase Bassett (Sarah), Curt Bassett, Collyn Leggett (John), Morgan Clark and Caleb Clark. She was rewarded with three great-grandchildren, Atleigh and Bodie Bassett and Ella Kate Walley.
She was preceded in death by her parents Geneva and Welby Boulton of Lake Como; and late husband Bill Lasley.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 1-2 p.m. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Lake Como Cemetery in Bay Springs. Brother Kody James will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Chase Bassett, Curt Bassett, John Leggett, Caleb Clark, Rhett Reid and Ken Swager. Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Barron and Randy Wall.
