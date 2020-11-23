Memorial services will be at a later date for Mrs. Mary Lou Kelley, 90, of Laurel who passed away on Nov. 18, 2020 at the Perry County Nursing Home in Richton. Mrs. Kelley loved her garden and enjoyed taking care of people. She never met a stranger.
Mrs. Kelley was preceded in death by her husband Pat H. Kelley; son Harry F. Kelley; grandson Christopher B. Kelley; and parents Bennitt and Etta Lott Herring.
She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Jones and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
