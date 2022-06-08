Mary Louise Bush of Laurel passed from this life on June 7, 2022 at the age of 83.
She was born Feb. 2, 1939, to Henry Clay and Lottie Allen Stewart Tucker in Laurel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert Richard Bush; three brothers, Elton L. Tucker, Perry V. Tucker and Howard A. Tucker; and sisters Eva Bullock and Margaret Rogers.
She is survived by her brother Gene Tucker of Centerville, Texas; and sisters Dale Baker and Betty Nix, both of Laurel.
There will be a graveside service at Centerville Baptist Church cemetery on Saturday, June 11, at 10 a.m. Rev. Howard Parker will officiate.
Pallbearers will be James Baker, Micheal Nix, Robbie Fenwick, James Elton Rogers, Richard Richardson and Josh Welch.
