Mary Louise “Woo Woo” Read Bush Wynn passed away April 21, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 10, 1939, in Louin, the only daughter of the late Lambert and Mary Lou Read.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved children, daughter Sonia Louise Scoggin and her husband Robert Scoggin of Bay Springs, daughter Jaime Nichole Kelly and her husband Kevin Kelly of Laurel and daughter-in-law Ronda Reynolds Bush of Memphis; and her four grandchildren, Baylor Read Bush, Bryce Reynolds Bush, Madison Nichole Scoggin and Willa Read Pitts.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 25 years Jimmie Bush; husband Riley Wynn of Laurel; and her wonderful son James Read Bush.
Louise graduated from Bay Springs High School and attended Mississippi State College for Women (MUW). She graduated in three years with a degree in home economics and immediately began her teaching career at Shady Grove High School, where she met “the love of her life,” Jimmie Bush. They had three children and were married for 25 years until his untimely passing.
Louise was never one to shy away from challenges and while being a wife, mother and teacher. She continued her education until she received her Masters of Education degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. Louise was a well-known teacher, having taught 25 years at Shady Grove, Heidelberg, Taylorsville, Stringer and Bay Springs.
After years of being widowed, in 2003, Louise married Riley B. Wynn of Laurel and they enjoyed their life together for five years until he passed away in 2008.
Louise retired from teaching, but did not stop giving back to her community. Shortly after retirement, she wanted to continue to influence families, students and children in the community. As a result, she served as a board member of West Jasper School District and served as board president during her tenure. Louise molded and shaped the lives of many students by making policies and procedures for an effective and efficient school system. She was always willing to assist anyone in the community who faced challenges or hardships and was there to provide resources to help families through their struggles.
Louise was a friend for life to many and never met a stranger. She was a very caring person who lived life to the fullest, but nothing was more precious to her than the time she spent with her family – she loved being Woo Woo!
One of Louise’s greatest joys and favorite hobbies was gardening. She was always heavily involved in the garden clubs of Bay Springs and Laurel. The manner in which Louise spoke, worked in her yard, raised her family and enjoyed life in Bay Springs and Laurel made it immediately evident that she was a true Southern belle! Her persona, her home and her attention to every detail of her life was like looking at the front page of Southern Living.
Louise’s faith in God and church family were always priorities in her life. She was a lifelong member of Bay Spring Baptist Church and in the last few years, after moving to Laurel, joined with First Baptist Church of Laurel.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs on Sunday, April 24. The funeral will be on Monday at 11 a.m. at Bay Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Randy Turner officiating. Interment will follow in Bay Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Walker Kelly, Eddie Barnett, Wayne Buffington, Gary Gordon, Bryan Barnett, Dr. Chris Collins, Phillip Collins, Kevin Wood and Wesley Patterson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Posey, Bobby Sims, John Patrick and David Wall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any of the following: 3D School in Petal, Lauren Rogers Museum and Laurel Little Theatre.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” — 2 Timothy 4:7
