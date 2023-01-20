Mary Louise Stone passed away peacefully on Jan. 17, 2023 in the Jasper County nursing home in Bay Springs. She was born to Leon Johnson and Mary Jane Harris Johnson on April 24, 1926. She was 96 years old. She lived through a lot of hard times. She lost her mother at a young age and had to help raise her siblings, and went through the depression.
During her working years, she was a waitress in Biloxi and met Hubert Stone. They were married in 1945 and moved to Stringer. She public worked a few years at Neco in Bay Springs and in the middle-60s, they opened a grocery store and washateria. She loved cooking and gardening. While attending Edon Baptist Church, she was active in church activities including serving on the hostess committee and custodian for 45 years. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother.
She was preceded in death by her husband Hubert Stone; infant brother Charles; her mother Mary Jane Harris Johnson; her father Leon Johnson; brothers Billy Johnson and Fred Johnson; and sister Jean Johnson Ramsey.
She is survived by son James E. Stone of Stringer; daughter Jane Stone Buckley (Sam) of Soso; four grandchildren, Brittney Stone Turner, Brandon Stone, Monica Buckley Dawkins and Kevon Buckley; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three step-great-grandchildren; brother Ellis Johnson; sisters Pat Johnson Ainsworth and Wilma Johnson Scott; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be James Stone, Sam Buckley, Kevon Buckley, Darren Dawkins, Eddie Mitchell and Johnny Stringer.
Elder Mark Quarles will officiate the service at Memory Chapel in Laurel. Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. and the service will be at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Edon Baptist Church cemetery in Stringer.
To view and sign online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
