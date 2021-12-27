Mary Lunette Sumrall Waltman, born Jan. 30, 1939, died on Dec. 26, 2021. Mrs. Waltman was 82.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. and the service following at 3 p.m. Interment will be in Mill Creek Cemetery. Brother Jimmy Holder and Brother Bill Myers will officiate.
Lunette was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, gardening, sewing and quilting. She was a member of Mill Creek Church. She was married to William H. Waltman for 62 years and they did everything together. They loved each other very much. They shared two children together, William Gregg Waltman (Sandy) and Michael Craig Waltman (Anita). They have five grandchildren, Chad Waltman, Justin Waltman, Craig Waltman, Harrison Waltman and Preston Waltman.
Lunette was preceded in death by her father and mother William Elijah and Minnie Beatrice McCurdy Sumrall; sister Mabel Lucille Sumrall Kitchens; brothers William Burgeon “Bill” Sumrall, Harold Laverne Sumrall, Julius Fred Sumrall and James Daniel Sumrall; and niece Joann Reynolds.
Her surviving nieces and nephews are Barbara Walters, Brenda Cleckler, Jackie Scarbrough, Janet Ishee, Katie Walters, Brenda Hernandez, Lee Sumrall, Cathy Jay and Randy Sumrall.
