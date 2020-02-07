Mary Mac Sims of Stringer went to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 5, 2020 at the age of 77.
She was born in Smith County. She was a seamstress by trade and loved to sew. She will be remembered as a wonderful person who loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Edon Baptist Church, which she also loved.
Mrs. Sims was preceded in death by her parents Chester Bankston and Louell Boykin Bankston; and two brothers, Jack Bankston and Robert Bankston.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years Billy Ray Sims; son William S. Sims (Lori); daughter Melissa Darlene Stringer (Bruce Williams Sr.); brother Tommy Bankston (Edie); grandchildren Kayla “Danielle” Stringer, DeAnna Kirby, Brett Wieland, Brandon Wieland, Dustin Wieland and Kristin Wieland; and great-grandchildren, Haedyn Lange, Noah Kirby, Julie Wieland and Carly Wieland.
Visitation will at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Monday, Feb. 10, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be on Tuesday at Edon Baptist Church at 10 a.m. The body will be placed in the church at 9 a.m. Brother Nate Blackledge will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Bankston, Dain Bankston, Austin Pittman, Chance Williams, David Bankston, Dustin Wieland and Dean Sims. Honorary pallbearer will be Haedyn Lange.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
