Mary Margaret Boyles Bollinger passed away on Jan. 8 at her residence in Richmond, Va. A virtual memorial service will be Sunday, Jan. 23, at 4 p.m. through the Unitarian Universalist Community Church of Glen Allen, Va. For information about how to join the virtual memorial, please email MaryMargaretMemorial@gmail.com.
Mary Margaret was born on Feb. 12, 1947 in Laurel, where she graduated from R.H. Watkins High School. After graduation from Millsaps College, Mary Margaret pursued a career as an elementary school teacher. With her young family, she relocated several times, living for several years in Columbus. When her children were older, Mary Margaret decided to pursue her dream of becoming a lawyer, graduating from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 1989. She followed that with a graduate tax degree from the University of Florida.
After moving back to Jackson, Mary Margaret immersed herself in community causes close to her heart. She served as state league president of the League of Women Voters of Mississippi. She also was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Jackson. In her tennis league she met the like-minded Steve Bollinger, who became her husband and life partner.
Those who knew Mary Margaret would describe her as a brilliant and curious spirit who believed deeply in social justice, especially as it pertained to voting rights. Mary Margaret was also passionate about education and enjoyed learning throughout her life. Friends were like family to Mary Margaret, and she easily formed lifelong friendships everywhere she went. Perhaps one of her greatest joys was her family. She loved being able to be part of her children’s and especially her grandchildren’s lives. She spent her last ten years in Virginia so she could be closer to her family.
Mary Margaret is survived by her children Amanda Morrison Palmer (Adam) of Baltimore, Md., and Chad Morrison (Jessica) of Powhatan, Va.; grandchildren Elliot, Charlie, Locklin, James, Clara and Brynn; a nephew and two nieces; and a legion of friends around the country.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lavon and Ruth Boyles; her brother Johnny Boyles; and her beloved husband Steve.
