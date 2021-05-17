Mary Marie Jones, 77, of Enterprise, Ala., passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Flowers Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Dr. Ben Bowden officiating. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. A graveside service will be Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Sand Hill Cemetery in Ellisville with Rev. Micah Husser officiating. A reception will be inside Sand Hill Church immediately following the graveside service.
Mrs. Jones was a Realtor with Century 21 Realty for 30 years. She enjoyed her career in Real Estate immensely and was the former chairman of Enterprise Board of Realtors on two occasions.
Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her parents Samuel Cecil and Marie Elizabeth Hill; daughter Robin Anne Jones; and brother Daniel Hill.
Survivors include her loving husband Dr. Heber Jones of Enterprise; son David Jones (Karen) of The Woodlands, Texas; sister Joyce Powell of Ellisville; brother Tom Hill (Jeanell) Tupelo; and three grandchildren, Griffin, Abby and JJ.
Sign the register book or send condolences to the family at www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.