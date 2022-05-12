Mary Maxine Allred, 91, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at her residence in Laurel. She was born Monday, April 6, 1931, in Wayne County.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 14, from 10-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home at 1304 B. Ave. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Myrick Cemetery in Laurel. Rev. Danny Stringer will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Maxine was a devoted wife and a loving mother. She loved flowers and tending to her garden. Maxine always enjoyed placing her home-grown flowers in the church and also ministered by tending to the nursery.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Wesley Allred; father Van Hoover West Sr.; mother Viola Pryor Gray; stepfather Vintson G. Gray; brothers RM West (Faye) and Van Hoover West Jr. (Nell); and sister Mae Jewel Pitts (Tommie).
Survivors include her sons Robert Allred (Angela), Al Allred (Sherlene) and Mark Allred (Rebecca); grandchildren Brett Allred (Jennifer), Melissa Allred Todd (Jason), Matthew Allred and Devon Allred; great-grandchildren Zach Koenigsberger, Cole Koenigsberger, Emma Todd and Ava Todd; brother-in-law Rev. Lewis Allred (Mary); stepsister Shirley Van Woods; a host of nieces and nephews; as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
