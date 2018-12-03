Mary Moss, 86, of Florence, Ala., died Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Florence. She was born Monday, June 20, 1932 in Elyria, Ohio.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel and the burial will follow in Matthews Cemetery. Brotgher Caleb Rawls will officiate.
She was preceded in death by husband Robert Sidney Moss; father Ralph Linderman; mother Marie Corrie Linderman; son Michael Robert Moss (Kitty); and brother Clarence Linderman.
Survivors include daughter Elizabeth Ann Gibson (Gary); son Pete Moss (Rita); grandsons Corey Moss (Amy) and Kin Gibson (Jessica); granddaughters Tucker Brown (Josh), Meghan Fielder (Drew), Kristen Garcia (Mario) and Amy Gibson; and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
