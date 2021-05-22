Mary Nell “Peggy” Davis Welborn, 87, of Laurel, MS, passed away May 16, 2021, at her home.
She was the daughter of the late Willie and Julia Merle Davis.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Hill; son, Rudy Welborn; grandchildren, Leah Hill Anderson, Erin Hill Ryals, Gina Hill Lyon, Jason Welborn, Stan Welborn, and Elizabeth Welborn; sisters, Patsy Varner and Dot Garret.
Mrs. Welborn was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Rudolph Welborn; sons, Stanley Jay Welborn and Joseph Lee Welborn; grandchild, William Casey Welborn; brother, James Davis; and sisters, Betty Magee and Julia Ann Carter.
Mrs. Welborn will be laid to rest at Memory Gardens in Moss, MS.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.