Mary Nell Richards, 88, of the Johnson Community passed away Monday, April 12, 2021. She was born Monday, Dec. 19, 1932, in Ellisville.
She was a graduate of Ellisville High School and was formerly employed at Movie Star of Ellisville for 23 years. Mary Nell was a member of West Ellisville Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, friend, grandmother and great-grandmother. Being a joyful Christian, she truly loved everyone she met and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 15, from noon until 2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with burial to follow in Mack Brown Cemetery. Brother Jerry East will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Alvin L. Richards; parents William Benjamin and Mary Magdalene Jones; and sisters Agnes Buckhaults and Kate Bond.
Survivors include her children Kathy Buckhaults and David L. Richards; grandchildren Richard Buckhaults, Ryan Richards (Jamie), Katrina Warren (James) and Andrea Cooley; great-grandchildren Charlie Buckhaults, Alvin Buckhaults, Jackson Richards, Benjamin Richards, Parker Richards, Alyssa Richards, Kodi Warren, Shelby Warren, Kaylee Cooley and Emily Cooley.
Pallbearers will be Richard Buckhaults, Ryan Richards, James Warren, Robert Richards, Lynn Buckhaults and Justin Buckhaults.
