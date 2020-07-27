Mary Nelle “Race” Entrekin Artz, 91, of Russellville, Ala., formerly of Mobile, Ala., and Ellisville, passed away July 24, 2020 at Terrace Manor Nursing Home in Russellville. Born in Ellisville, she had lived in Russellville since 2015.
Mrs. Artz was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Mobile and The Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration in Bat Cave, N.C. She was a graduate of Jones County Agricultural High School and Junior College and Millsaps College. While at Millsaps, she was a member of the college choir and lettered in tennis. She was a member of Phi Mu sorority and continued alumnae activities at other communities. Following her graduation from Millsaps in 1948 with a B.S. in chemistry, she continued her education with post-graduate studies.
Mrs. Artz’s survivors include her nephew Bill Morgan of Lake Lure, N.C., and Lynn Suddith (husband, Rick) of Russellville. Other survivors include her stepchildren John Artz, Susan Artz Okun and Joanne Artz, as well as additional cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Curtis P. Artz; parents William and Mary Sue (Yarbrough) Entrekin of Ellisville; and sister Sara Entrekin Morgan.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, July 28, at 11 a.m. at Ellisville City Cemetery and burial will follow. Father John Riggin will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
