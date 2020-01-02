Mary Oneida Lamar, 89, of Heidelberg passed away on Jan. 2, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
Ms. Lamar was born in Heidelberg on Aug. 3, 1930, and was employed as a clerk for Food Giant and Greer’s until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents Cecil H. Myrick and Estelle Childers Myrick; siblings Maurice Myrick and Cora Myrick Moore; and sons Robert O. Parker and Michael Lamar.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her son Stan Lamar (Catherine) of Laurel; daughter Linda Lamar Wilson (Lanny) of Mobile, Ala.; brothers May Myrick of Heidelberg and Charley “Buddy” Myrick (Peggy) of Ellisville; five grandchildren, Matthew Lamar, Jacob Lamar, Jessica Wilson Whitehead, Jason Wilson and Jennifer Wilson; and two great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Whitehead and Skylar Lamar.
Services will be at Corinth Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 4, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and the service following at 11. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Jamie Matthews will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Jason Wilson, Jacob Lamar, Lanny Wilson, Mike Myrick and Stan Lamar.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
