Mary Rhydonna Stewart

Mary Rhydonna “Shay” Stewart, 81, of Laurel passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Archer Assisted Living in Sandersville. She was born Saturday, Dec. 7, 1940, in Soso.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 7, noon to 1 p.m., at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. at Union Line Cemetery in Soso. Burial will follow. Stanley Todd will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Shay worked at JCPenney for more than 35 years. She was a strong, loving, caring person and always put others ahead of herself. She had a deep love and devotion for her family. Her largest smiles, happiest times and contagious laughter were when her entire family was able to gather. Oh, how we will miss that uncontrollable laughter!
She was preceded in death by her parents William Ted and Vila Jefcoat Black; sister Vernell Powell; and brother Gerald Black.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years Wayne Stewart; son Jeffery Stewart (Melissa); daughter Jan Walters (Greg); grandchildren Scott Stewart (Jennifer), Kacy Parker, Wendy Freeman (Cory) and Haley Tucker (Preston); 11 great-grandchildren; sister Martile Moss; sisters-in-law Lois Black, Hilda Powell (Allen) and Patsy Holifield; and brother-in-law Charles Powell.
Pallbearers will be Stuart Doggett, Craig Doggett, Scott Stewart, Cory Freeman, Wesley Parker and Konnor Parker.
The family thanks her special caregivers Rhonda Underwood, Rose Walters, Dottie Archer and her staff. She was well taken care of and weappreciate your love for her.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.