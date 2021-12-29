Mrs. Mary Ruth Jones Williams, age 75 of Winnfield, was received into heaven on Monday December 27, 2021.
Mary was born May 28, 1946, in Laurel, Mississippi. She attended the University of Southern Mississippi where she earned B.S. Degree in education. She later earned a M.A. plus 30 in education. She had a passion for teaching and helping students. She taught in the Winn Parish School System from 1975 until she retired in 2004.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Roberta McInnis Jones, her husband Bobby Len Williams Sr. , and brother Paul Jones.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son Len Williams (Donna), grandson Travis Williams (Kallie), grand-daughter Kaylen Walker (John), and sister Martha Kidd (Robby).
Friends may visit with the family at Southern Funeral Home in Winnfield on Thursday, December 30, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Southern Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Keyes and Rev. Author Robinson officiating. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories.
Pallbearers will be: Shawn Wagoner, Delaine Yocum, Ken Malone, C.J. Nugent, Mike Guilliam, and Edward Harrell.
In lieu of flowers, the family re-quest that memorial donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. That charity was very dear to Mary.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.southernfuneralhome.com
