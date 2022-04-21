Mary Sue Johnson, born May 10, 1939, passed from this life on April 20, 2022 at the age of 82.
She was preceded in death by her husband James A. Johnson; sisters Nita Vick, Bea Martin and Jean Burch; and brother Frank Jones.
She worked for the Laurel Post Office for more than 30 years. She enjoyed working with children and worked several years with Jones County Schools and many years in her church, West Laurel Baptist, working with children from nursery to high school age.
She is survived by her children Jimmy Johnson and wife Sarah Louise Johnson, and Mary F. Scrimpshire and husband Duncan Eric Scrimpshire. She is also survived by grandchildren Jason Eric Scrimpshire and wife Jennifer Suzanne Scrimpshire, Erika Frances Scrimpshire and Garrett James Johnson; great-grandchildren Annalise Grace Scrimpshire and Carter Jameson Scrimpshire; her only surviving sister Joann Jones; special nephew David Eugene Jones and wife Belinda Jones and their many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many other special nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Friday, April 22, from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Memory Chapel with interment to follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Bob Taylor will officiate. Deacons of West Laurel Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.