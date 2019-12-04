Mary W. Tucker, 86, of Laurel died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center. She was born Tuesday, March 28, 1933 in Manlius, N.Y.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mary was a longtime nurse and especially proud of being Nurse of the Year and was loved by everyone she came in contact with. She was a member of Audubon Drive Bible Church in Laurel. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and loved spending time outdoors with her flowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents James L. and Doris Webster; son Rodney James Herrington; daughters Rebecca Nan Herrington and Nancy Riddick; brother; James Webster; and sister Nancy Henderson.
Survivors include her daughters Doris Bankston (Roger) and Diana Elliott (Earl); 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister Doris Owens; and the family she considered who own, the Craig and Natalie Orr family.
An online guestbook may be signed at
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.