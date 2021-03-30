Mason Ford Graves took his final breath and found peace on March 25, 2021. He was a resident of Denham Springs, La., and originally of Laurel. He was born Oct. 20, 1993 to Jennifer Knight and Michael Graves. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 31, from 5-8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg. Services will be Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Moore Hattiesburg Chapel.
Mason received an associate’s degree from Jones County Junior College and a Bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from the University of Southern Mississippi. He worked as a territory sales manager for Sherwin Williams for the past five years. He met his wife Leah (Trull) Graves in a class at Southern Miss in 2014. They reconnected in January of 2016 and had been inseparable ever since. They married on Dec. 16, 2016.
Mason battled cystic fibrosis since he was a baby but he never let that hold him back from living a wonderful life. He was a man of many hobbies. He enjoyed watching WWE and All Elite Wrestling. He liked to play video games with his buddies and board games with his wife. He loved animals, especially his beloved dog Toedoe, and even brought home chickens, ducks and puppies. He was a kid at heart and loved playing with his nieces and nephews. He loved fiercely and he made everyone around him laugh with his quick wit. He was a light in the darkest night and he will be deeply missed.
He leaves behind a loving family, including his wife Leah Graves; his mother and stepfather Jennifer and Hal Knight; his father and stepmother Michael and Angie Graves; sister Madison Graves; five stepbrothers, Dustin Logan, Hayden Logan, Ian (Sydney) Knight, Austin Knight and Spencer Knight; three nephews, Sam, Oliver and Lane; two nieces, Ruth and Ruby; maternal great-grandmother Evelyn Pittman; maternal grandmother Shirley Hilbun; paternal grandparents Reubin and Sharon Graves; honorary grandmother Pat Knight; mother and father-in-law Ricky and Sandra Trull; sister-in-law Kayla (Kyle) Arnold; brother-in-law Ben (Meredith) Trull; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
