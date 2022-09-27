Matthew Gregory Pippin, 27, passed away into the arms of Jesus Christ from a tragic accident on Sept. 24, 2022.
Matthew, his name chosen from the Bible, was born March 10, 1995, in Hattiesburg. After graduating from Laurel Christian High School, he attended Jones College and received his associate’s degree, then went on to the University of Southern Mississippi. In 2019, he the pursued his dream and completed the SRPSI Academy at Camp Shelby to become a certified police officer. Matthew’s hobbies were hunting, fishing, working on vehicles, collecting guns and any activity outdoors. He had a caring side like no other. He never judged anyone for any reason and often stated one of his favorite scriptures Matthew 25: 40: “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did to me.”
He grew up in Glade Baptist Church, where he accepted Jesus Christ as his savior and was baptized. In the later portion of his youth, he began attending First Baptist Church in Laurel. His family meant the world to him, especially his son Liam. Matthew will be greatly missed by his family and friends who truly knew and loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents David and Joanee Maggard.
He is survived by his son Liam Pippin; parents Steven and Kerri Pippin; grandparents George and Becky Pippin; great-grandmother Virginia Jo “Dody” Maggard; and countless uncles, aunts and cousins who loved him dearly.
A celebration of his life will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with visitation Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5-7 p.m., Friday visitation from 1-2 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
