Matthew Herman Truan, 71, of Ellisville passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in his home in Ellisville. He was born Thursday, Feb. 26, 1948 to Herman and Florene Truan in Atlanta.
Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 21, from noon to 2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A memorial services will follow at 2 at the funeral home. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Truan was married to his beloved wife for 33 years and raised five children. He was a devoted husband and loving father.
He was preceded in death by his wife Annette Truan; parents Herman and Florene Truan; and daughter Donna Rose.
Survivors include his daughter Lisa Keith (Jason Bryant); sons Kenny Rose (Toni), Danny Rose and Curtis Truan; best friend Mikey Martin; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
