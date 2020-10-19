Mrs. Mattie Belle Hutchinson, 102, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 in Hiawassee, Ga. Belle was born on Aug. 10, 1918 in Mississippi to the late Mr. Simon and Mattie (Dansby) Coats.
Belle was a truly talented and brilliant artist, often making and painting ceramic and clay pieces. She enjoyed her garden, loved her animals and was a brave and outgoing lady. She never said she could not do something, she attempted and often succeeded every task in life.
Belle was preceded in death by her husband Clayton Hutchinson; her above mentioned parents; and siblings Jesse Coats, Charlie Coats and Annie Mae Thrash.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Louise and Bill Lety of Young Harris, Ga.; son and daughter-in-law Harold and Laverne Hutchinson of Hamburg; grandchildren Mike Lety, Barry Hutchinson, Kim McMillin and Lisa Milner; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Belle also lived in Petal and Houma, La.
