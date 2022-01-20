Mattie L. (Graves) Welch of Ellisville, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully at Lynnwood Assisted Living on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the age of 90. She was the loving wife of Jake Welch (better known as Cap) who preceded her in death.
Mattie L. (Graves) Welch, Feb. 4, 1931 – Jan. 16, 2022
She was born to Sylvester and Alma Graves and was the sister to brothers Melvin Graves (Barbara), Darrell Graves, and sister to Alvesta (Graves) Walters.
She was preceded in death by a sister-in-law Eva Graves and a brother-in-law Garth Walters.
Born in Ellisville on February 4, 1931, Mattie made her home the center of family life for all those she encountered. One of the highlights of her life was following the Mississippi State Bulldogs along with her two sons, Jerry (Carol) and David (Cindy). Her happiest moments were spent watching her grandchildren Jeffrey (Tara), Katie (Alex), Matthew, Ashley (Kennon), Lindsay and greatgrandchildren Caroline, Camden, Vera, Sadie, and Kameron enjoying life to the fullest. Mattie treasured her family and embraced every moment she had with them. She was the glue that held the family together, and she continued to pass her inspirational influence on to her grandchildren.
Please join the family in celebrating Mattie’s life on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Sand Hill Baptist Church Cemetery located five miles west of Ellisville. Reverend James Blankenship will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. (601)477-3797
In light of the current covid numbers in the area, everyone in attendance is asked politely to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Sand Hill Baptist Church.
The family would like for you to pay your respects to Ms. Mattie by enjoying her favorite: Pepsi and parched peanuts.
