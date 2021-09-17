Mattie McCann Thomas received her wings on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 after a blessed life of 92 years. She was born in Smith County on Oct. 24, 1928.
Mattie grew up in Collins and graduated from Hopewell Consolidated High School. She graduated from Alcorn State University with a B.S. degree in Home Economics in 1952, a second B.S. degree in Elementary Education from Alcorn in 1960, and a M.ED. degree from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1972.
She was affiliated with church and professional organizations over the years and served tirelessly until failing health at the following: Pleasant Valley M.B. Church; local, state, district and regional federation; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; NAACP; Jones County and National Alcorn State Alumni Association; Retired Teachers Association, and many more. She taught in the Laurel School District for 38 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Dr. I. L. Thomas, R.Ph., of Laurel’s Thomas Pharmacy; her parents Willie and Annie McCann; six brothers; and four sisters.
She is survived by son Larry E. Thomas Sr., R.Ph. (Pamela) of Laurel; two granddaughters, Latrice Smith (Emmett) of College Park, Ga., and Lauree Thomas (Conrad) of Marietta, Ga.; two grandsons, Larry Thomas II of Laurel and Bryant Thomas of New Iberia, La.; three great-granddaughters, Layla, Londyn and Leah, all of College Park; two sisters, Aleathia Brown of Collins and Carlee Ducksworth (Lloyd) of Heidelberg; and a host of special nieces, nephews, caretakers and friends.
Private family services at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church will be Saturday, Sept. 18, from 4-6 p.m. Public viewing will be at the church from 6-8 p.m. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
