Mattie Pearl Youngblood Shuff of Laurel died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at the age of 98.
Dr. Randy Turner will officiate the service, which will be live-streamed through the First Baptist Church of Laurel Facebook page on Friday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. Following the live-streamed service, Mattie will be buried in Lake Park Cemetery. The burial will be limited to family.
Mattie was born on Aug. 9, 1922, in West Point to Eula Lee Weeks Youngblood and Jonathan Alexander Youngblood. After graduating from Meridian High School, Mattie worked as a switchboard operator and florist. She married Bernard Shuff on April 17, 1944. Mattie and Bernard made Laurel their home and raised four daughters. Mattie loved her Savior, her church, her family, golf, bridge with her friends, gardening, fishing, baking and sharing all those things with people she loved. She was a first-class homemaker and spent much of her life ministering to others through the bounty from her garden and kitchen. She continued her ministry in her later years with the help of her girls and beloved sitters, Sheila, Patsy and Ramona. She served God all the way to heaven and was a blessing to all who knew her. To her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family, Mattie was supportive, welcoming, inspiring and loving. She leaves a legacy of how to live a life of meaning and purpose to all of her family, and she will be an example of a meaningful Christian life for generations to come. Mattie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years Charles Bernard Shuff; her parents; her sisters Bessie Simmons (Wilbur), Polly Wilson (Bill) and Gene Fountain (Bill); brother Jack Youngblood; her great-granddaughter Avery Kaye Belk; and sons-in-law, Rhes Low Sr. and Mitch Mauldin. Mattie is survived by her four daughters, Kaye Belk (Jim) of Ellisville, Marsha Low of Laurel, Patty Mauldin Anthony (Joe) of Laurel and Cheryl Johnson (Bill) of Foley, Ala.; and eight grandchildren, Rhes Low Jr. (Alden), Lindsay Low Beauchamp (Bret) and Kate Mauldin Embry (Case), all of Oxford, Jimmy Belk (Marsha) of Chase, Kan., Megan Mauldin Leake (Hunter) of Madison, Shuff Mauldin of Laurel, Vince Johnson (Brooke) of Sumter, S.C., and Gaines Johnson of Foley. She is also survived by her beloved great-grandchildren Mattie Beauchamp, Rhex Low, Walon Belk, Davis Leake, Hardy Donahoe, Luly Beauchamp, Harry Embry, Alice Leake, Holland Low, Grier Low and Ruby-Jean Embry. Serving as pallbearers are Rhes Low Jr., Shuff Mauldin, Case Embry, Jim Belk, Joe Anthony and Bill Johnson. Honorary pallbearers are Vince Johnson, Gaines Johnson and Jimmy Belk. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Laurel, 607 West Fifth Street, Laurel MS 39440. Memory Chapel is in charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.