Maudie Faye Cutchens of Laurel passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Magnolia Gardens in Laurel at the age of 77.
Mrs. Cutchens was born in Jones County on June 21, 1942 and was a licensed practical nurse. She went to Nashville and played piano for various country stars and also worked as a DJ in the 1960s.
She is survived by her son Frankie Wright.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, July 25, from 1-1:30 p.m. Graveside services will follow at 2 at Mill Creek Methodist Church Cemetery.
