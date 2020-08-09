Mavis Chunn of Ellisville passed away Saturday at home in Ellisville. She was born July 14, 1921 in Orange, Texas.
Funeral services will be Monday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home with burial to follow in Ellisville City Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Jim McClurkan will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangement.
Mavis was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She loved the Lord and went home to be with Him on Aug. 8, 2020. She cherished her family and friends. Mavis loved her flowers and trees. She enjoyed feeding the birds, squirrels, deer and looked forward for their visits to her backyard.
She was preceded in death by her husband Luther P. "Blackie" Chunn; parents Noah and Mae Belle Elkins; and sister Thelma Elkins.
Survivors include her daughters Jodie C. Mancil (Rusty) and Sherye C. Prysock (Fred); grandchildren William Prysock (Regina) and Tristan Prysock (Ashley); and great-grandchild Lila K. Prysock.
Pallbearers will be Fred Prysock, Rusty Mancil, William Prysock, Tristan Prysock and John Moore.
The family is asking in lieu of flowers to send donations to the Ellisville United Methodist Church.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
