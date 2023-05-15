Mavis Jones Lewis passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Lynnwood Senior Care in Laurel.
Mavis was born in Laurel on May 1, 1926, where she attended Laurel City Schools and graduated from George S. Gardiner High School in 1944.
On Oct. 11, 1947, she married Jessie Orval Lewis, whom she had met while working at Walgreen’s on Central Avenue in downtown Laurel.
Mavis enjoyed being a dedicated home room mother from 1963-69 during her daughter’s school years at Powers Elementary School. She loved arts and crafts and enjoyed helping the children make ornaments for their Christmas trees. During that time, she also decorated the stage for school plays and helped with the school annual called “The Powers Flight.” Mavis was an active band parent from 1970-75 at Northeast Jones High School, where she organized fundraisers for new band uniforms and other finances needed by the band at that time. Her love and care for young people continued throughout her long life.
Mavis was actively involved with the Y.W.C.A. on Oak Street in Laurel all of her life and for several years was the director, from which she retired in 1997.
She was a lifelong member of the Woodmen of the World Insurance Organization, along with many family members and friends.
Among her many hobbies, Mavis loved to read and enjoyed poetry from her youth, which she continued to recite with perfection until the end of her life.
She attended Faith Bible Church and her friends and family there held Bible study and prayer meetings, where she was staying at times so she could be with them during services.
Mavis was preceded in death by her father Charlie Lloyd Jones; her mother Mae V. Blackledge Jones; her brother Charlie Aubra Jones (Shelly); her sister Leatrice Kittrell; sister Opal Campbell (B.F.); her brother Curtis Ray Jones (Carolyn); and her loving husband of 57 years Jessie Orval Lewis.
She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Ann Lewis (Mitchell Wayne McCarty) and by many precious nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
Her family thanks the dedicated members of Faith Bible Church for their love and kindness shown through the years, Lynnwood Senior Care and her precious caregivers, Westridge Family Clinic, Deaconess Home Health, Deaconess Hospice Care, Priority Medical Clinic and Gentiva Hospice Care for their kindness and gentle care.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 16, at 1:30 p.m. at Memory Chapel, with a graveside service at 3 p.m. at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery on Lower Myrick Road.
Memory Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.