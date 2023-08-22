Mavis Parker Swanberg

Mavis P. Swanberg, 93, of Laurel went to her heavenly home after a long and fruitful life on Aug. 21, 2023. Mavis was born on Jan. 23, 1930, in Jones County. She was a much-loved and respected mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a dear friend to many.
Mavis was preceded in death by her parents Horace and Glady Griffin Pitts; siblings Harold Pitts, Horace Lavern Pitts, Henrietta Noah, Iva Mae Willis and Jimmy Dale Pitts; an infant daughter; her first husband W. T. Parker; and her second husband Don Swanberg.
Mavis is survived by her sons Thomas D. “Tommy” Parker (Peggy) and William Bart Parker (Cindy); grandsons Jeremy Parker (Tori), Aaron Parker (Jessica), Dr. Will Parker (Robin), Dr. Adam Parker (Alisha) and Dr. Andy Parker (Kerry); stepson Eric Swanberg (Teresa and their son Dane) and Glen Pitts (Edna); and her 11 great-grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, Weston, Finley, Patton, Jackson, Elyse, Gracie, Piper, Beau, Emory, Millie and Caroline. She will be greatly missed by all.
Mavis was a retired nurse and spent many years working for Dr. Rod Jenkins and the South Mississippi State Hospital. She was also a well-known wedding director for couples in Laurel, Jones County and surrounding areas. She prided herself on the beautiful and tasty wedding cakes she made. She enjoyed being an avid gardener and took great pride in her yard, plants and flowers. She was a wonderful cook and always had an abundance of food on the table. As can be attested by her grandsons, she made the best fried chicken in South Mississippi.
A funeral service for Mavis will be Saturday, Aug. 26, at Mill Creek Church. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., with the service to follow at 10 a.m. and burial will be in the church cemetery. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
