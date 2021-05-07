Max Eugene Gilbert, born July 13, 1947, in Kokomo, Ind., the youngest of eight brothers and sisters and son to the late William and Irene Gilbert, passed away on the morning of May 4, 2021, at 73 years of age.
Max is survived by his wife of 36 years Nancy Ann Gilbert; his children Jacob (Rikki) Gilbert, Andrew (Stephanie) Cook and Melody Coryell; sisters Dorothy Bates and Betty Pence; grandchildren Amelia and Avie Coryell; and many nieces and nephews. Max will be greatly missed by the friends and family who have shared so many memories with him.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Irene Gilbert; brothers Don Welcher, Billy Gilbert and Leslie Gilbert; and sisters Louise Pentland and Mary Ann Gilbert.
Max was a lifetime builder, arborist and gardener. He spent years cutting timber, maintained boilers for Kokomo Center School District for 20 years, and retired from plumbing for Caffey Inc. for 10 years. He also spent time doing missions work for hospitals and orphanages in Scotland, Honduras and Puerto Rico.
He loved a good joke, hunting for deals at flea markets, raising a garden and cooking a big pot of beans over the fire for friends and family. Collecting tools was an avid pastime, with a collection of more than 500 antique jacks and push-drills. Max enjoyed his retirement, building a home and a barn in the woods, where he would watch deer and raise chickens.
A memorial service will be Saturday, May 22, at 2 p.m. at Jones and Sons Funeral Home (18 Moselle-Seminary Road). Visitation will start at 1 p.m. Please come join us in remembrance of Max Eugene Gilbert.
