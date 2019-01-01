Maxine McNeil Chesnut, 86, of Bay Springs died Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 at her home. She was born Friday, April 1, 1932 in Bay Springs.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs. Burial will follow in Montrose Cemetery. Rev. Will Overstreet will officiate.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ezra and Roena Montgomery McNeil; her son Keith Ray Chesnut; her daughter Cheryl Ann Chesnut Read; and her brother Arthur McNeil.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years Ray Chesnut Jr. of Bay Springs; grandchildren Lindsey Brown (Dave) of Warner Robbins, Ga., Clarissa Welch (Matt) of Brandon, Melissa Overstreet (Will) of Conway, Ark., Courtney Currie (Kendrick) of Laurel and Rhys Read of Raleigh; great-grandchildren Tate Currie and Layne Currie; daughter-in-law Betty Chesnut of Laurel; and son-in-law Ron Read (Lisa) of Ellisville.
Pallbearers will be Rhys Read, Ron Read, Kendrick Currie, Haskins Montgomery, Matt Welch and Dave Brown.Honorary pallbearers will be Tanner Rea and Rene Read.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements.
