Mrs. Maxine S. Holifield “Mackie,” 91, passed peacefully from this life May 11, 2022 at her home. Born in 1931 in Laurel, Maxine was preceded in death by her parents Hosea Smith and Janie Mozingo Smith; her husband Rev. Lavon Holifield; brothers Charles Smith, James Smith and O’Neal Smith; and her sister Lois Merle Crocker (Sissy).
Maxine is survived by her daughters Sue Bridges (George) and Lynn Holifield; son Larry Holifield; granddaughter Sonya Bridges of Columbus; and a host of cherished nieces and nephews.
Maxine graduated from Myrick School, where she enjoyed playing basketball and making lifelong friends. She married her husband Lavon and shortly thereafter became a homemaker and mother. After a few years of marriage, Maxine and Lavon moved to Texas so that they could attend Wesley Bible College. Afterward, Maxine dedicated more than 60 years to being a pastor’s wife. She taught Sunday school, led dozens of vacation Bible schools and performed countless other duties associated with church ministry.
As a mother, Maxine leaves behind an example of unconditional love and devotion. She was the best grandmother (Nana) who ever lived. Maxine was known across the South for being an exceptional cook and enjoyed making others happy with food she prepared. In retirement years, she enjoyed traveling, having lunch with friends and family, and gardening.
A celebration of life will be at Lake CMC in Laurel on Sunday, May 15, with visitation at 1:30 p.m. and services beginning at 2:30 p.m. with interment tol follow at Lake Cemetery. Rev. Randy Cook, Rev. Jimmy Holder, Rev. Phil Smith and Rev. Dave Moran will officiate. Pallbearers will be Hosey Smith (Robby), Jerad Sellers, Tyler Smith, Chris Hinton, Austin Mullins and Anthony Winters. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Crocker and Rev. Ovee Cornell.
The family thanks Rose Gray, Linda Parker Sellers, Shannon Hinton, Julie Eaton, Katie Barnett and Vanessa Worsham for taking such good care of their mother and Nana. Also, a special thanks to Jamie Smith and Annelle McGill for all their support and kindness.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.