Mazie Sampson-Jones, 92, formerly of Heidelberg transitioned peacefully on Oct. 6, 2020 at Maria Joseph Nursing Center.
She was the first born and only daughter to the late Plummer and Lurline Sampson on Feb. 14, 1928 in Sandersville. She was married to the late Amos Jones Sr. in 1973.
Mazie was employed by Wayne Farms and retired after 42 years of service.
She leaves to cherish many loving friends and family in Leona and Laurel communities. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church (3426 W. Second St., Dayton, Ohio). Pastor Therman C Sampson II will officiate.
Services are entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH 45416. Services will be streamed live via Zoom.com Meeting ID: 669 4595839 Passcode: 1928.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.