Melba Dean Sims Taylor of Laurel was born July 14, 1933. She passed away July 2, 2022 at the age of 88.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Wednesday, July 6, from 5-8 p.m. A gravedside service will be at Myrick Cemetery on Thursday at 10 a.m. Pastor Robby Johnson will officiate.
She is survived by her four children, Rayford (Sheila) Taylor, Clay (Susan) Taylor, Jimmy (Melissa) Taylor, all of Laurel, and Linda (Robert) Dearman of Purvis; 14 grandchildren, Joey Taylor, Lauree Ward, Sara Hester, Carrie Shearer, Sonya Mott, Stormy Sherman, Ryan Taylor, Jessica Carney, Jeremy Dearmon, Allison Dearman, Laken Miller Chance Taylor, Derek Dearman and Devan Dearman; 32 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Melba was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years William Clayton Taylor; daughter Mary Lafaye Taylor; her parents Leroy and Jimmie Sims; four sisters, Verlon Wiles, Merlene Ivey, Elizabeth Cooley and Eleanor Cochran; and brother James Sims.
She was a homemaker and a poultry grower for Sanderson Farms. Her joys in life were spending time with her husband, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved working outdoors, canning fruits and vegetables, and talking of her family and home. Her favorite scriptures were The Lord’s Prayer, The 23rd Psalm, and Proverbs 3:6, “In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct thy paths.”
Pallbearers will be Joey Taylor, Ryan Taylor, Derek Dearman, Devan Dearman, Chance Taylor and Hunter Holifield.
The family gives a special thank you to caregiver Mary Altman Beckham, Deaconess Hospice nurse Ashli Palmer, and Deaconess staff.
