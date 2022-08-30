Melba Lemoyne Riddell (Smith) Andrews was born to Jessie Dee Riddell and Nettie Belle Permenter on February 16, 1924 in Meridian, MS. She passed away at the age of 98 on August 26, 2022 at Jones County Rest Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Erma Lee Riddell Black Casto, James “Maurice” Riddell, Billy Riddell, and Ouida Riddell Morrow; her daughter, Karilyn “Kaye” (Smith) Fix Endes; first husband and father of her children, Walter Andrew “Mac” Smith; second husband, Molloy Maxwell “Max” Andrews.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Vicki Smith of Laurel; grandchildren and spouses, Meredith “Eileen” Fix of Seattle, WA, Ashley “Alexis” (Fix) and Brian Halligan of Stanwood, WA, John Riddell II “Dell” and Sarah Smith of Laurel, Jeffrey “Jeff” and Faith Smith of Petal, and Lauren (Smith) and Tim Bynum of Laurel; great grandchildren, Gabriel Halligan, Zoey Halligan, Kai Halligan, Rhodes Smith, Norah Smith, and Jack Smith. Her surviving sibling is sister Martha McCraney of Santa Rosa Beach, FL.
In addition to being a wife and mother, she spent much of her time as a business woman; she owned Mel-Mac Shoes among other shoe stores in Laurel and Meridian; She was a member of First Baptist Church, and loved to swim at Wesley Wellness Center. She loved her grandkids and showered them with affection as often as she could through quality time over the phone, having them over for home cooked meals, taking them to dine out, or one of her favorite pastimes, shopping.
Special thanks to the sitters who took care of her for 8 years, Eva Bowens, Deborah Nicholson, Julia Evans, Malisa Jones, Phyllis Clark, and Sandra Cooley, and to the entire staff at Jones County Rest Home, who she raved about repeatedly and who made her last 6 months on earth pleasant and comfortable.
Visitation will be held at Memory Chapel Funeral Home at 1:00pm on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Graveside Service will be held at Lake Park Cemetery at 2:00pm following visitation. Long time family friend, Bo Jeffares of Tupelo will officiate.
