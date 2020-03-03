Melba S. Hutto, 93, of Ovett died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville, Ala. Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, from 10-11 a.m. at Mount Olive United Methodist Church in Ovett. Funeral services will be at 11 at the church and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Brother Zeb Manning will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
